Popular Nigerian singer, 2baba, has now reacted to the trending news about how musicians were allegedly attacked by students in LASU

News had made the rounds that Odumodu Blvck, Bella Shmurda, and more were forced to leave the event after they were attacked

2baba has now reacted to it online by applauding Odumodu and others, he said that running from some situations is bravery

Legendary Nigerian singer, 2Baba, has now reacted to claims that Odumodu Blvck, Bella Shmurda and others were attacked at Poco Lee’s event in Lagos State University (LASU).

Taking to his Instagram stories, 2baba shared his opinion on the matter by applauding the musicians who were said to have run away including Odumodu Blvck.

In the viral video, the African Queen star explained that it takes bravery to run away from some certain situations and not cowardice.

Fans react as 2baba applauds Odumodu Blvck, others for running from LASU. Photos: @official2baba, @odumodublvck

According to him, it is wise to run away because many of the other people involved might have nothing to lose unlike them. He added that it is better to leave and regroup than to stay and fight.

2baba acknowledged that even though they might be called cowards for running, it’s better to remove oneself.

In his words:

“Sometimes to run from some kain situation wey u no get control of, no be coward o, na wisdom and bravery. Some of those people dem no get anything to lose, you you get plenty things to lose. So wisdom go let you know say ‘omo make I remove from this place’ and where the bravery be say to use wisdom. Bravery be say mehn, dem go call me coward but I go follow my wisdom, make I remove from here, make I go regroup. Give yourself sense, these people no get anything to lose, just remove yourself, simple and short because if you con stay, you no get anything to prove.”

See the viral video below:

Netizens react as 2baba applauds Odumodu Blvck, others for allegedly running away from LASU

2baba’s reaction to the LASU incident involving Odumodu Blvck and other Nigerian celebrities made the rounds on social media and had netizens sharing their thoughts.

Read some of their comments below:

endylight1:

“he who runs lives to fight another day.”

serrano_101:

“If e reach your turn,no run.”

officialbobbyfredrick__:

“Fight people with nothing to lose is a dumb move ,so he should get hurt for people's validation?”

meetdejesus:

“Even Jesus Christ's parents took him and ran to Egypt for safety purposes.. wisdom is profitable to the wise .. Run brother and never look back … .”

B3d3___o:

“Street ruggedity is for boiz, wisdom to japa & avoid this kind of situation is for men.”

irokviralz1:

“Save yourself and forget the Internet .”

Yourprincecharming01:

“That's a smart move someone running for his life should not be funny.”

holiprince_jo:

“He's talking out of experience, I remembered in 2003 when he came to that same Iba in Ojo side for show, he was chased also and God helped him to escaped that year. Today, he's alive to tell the tales.”

babyshynie:

“Disembark to reanchor na wisdom, no be jonzing ❤️.”

funke_april:

“If he stayed and died, same people will come out to blame him for his death for showing prowess. Every man for himself, let your personal wisdom lead you to your promise land.”

jully__mk:

“Yes he was very intelligent for running away. Don't let anything quench your light!”

parker_ojugo:

“Disembarking doesn't mean you are weak❤️.”

Odumodu Blvck denies running from fight in LASU

Popular Nigerian rapper, Odumodu Blvck, has shut down claims that he ran away from Lagos state university (LASU), as portrayed in a viral video.

Recall that a video made the rounds showing the fast-rising rapper appearing to run away from the university after things got chaotic at Poco Lee’s homecoming event.

In a new development, the Declan Rice crooner has addressed those claims. Taking to his Twitter page, Odumodu explained what actually happened in the video.

