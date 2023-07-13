Nollywood actress Rita Dominic clocked 48 on July 12, and her friend Uche Jombo, celebrated her in a special way

Taking to social media, Uche shared a funny video of herself lifting Rita from the ground like she weighed nothing

The hilarious clip raised a series of comments from Jombo’s followers and other celebrity colleagues of the actresses

Popular Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic’s 48th birthday was celebrated in a special way by her friends and colleague, Uche Jombo.

On July 12, 2023, Uche took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself lifting Rita from the ground.

In the funny clip, Uche’s full strength was on display as she carried her friend Rita and walked forward a bit as if she weighed nothing.

Fans react to video of Uche Jombo carrying Rita Dominic in 48th birthday video to her. Photos: @uchejombo

Source: Instagram

Rita’s face was filled with excitement as her friend showed her love by carrying her in the viral video.

In the caption of the birthday post Uche Jombo wrote:

“It’s my H birthdayyyyyyyy! ReeDee of life! No need for long talk because you already know ! More life more blessings I love you❤️.”

See the video below:

Rita Dominic reacts to video of Uche Jombo lifting her up

The video no doubt amused the celebrant, Rita Dominic, and she took to the comment section to react. According to her, Uche lifted her as if she was a piece of paper.

She wrote:

“See as you jus carry me like say I be paper thanks my darling Uche ❤️❤️.”

Other netizens react to video of Uche Jombo carrying Rita Dominic

The video amused many social media users who took to Uche Jombo’s comment section to share their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

alexxekubo:

“Uche the Warrior, EbubeDike well done .”

chysom4:

“Person wey carry Sis Rita like this na him Sis Ini want to fight Happy birthday sis.”

realucheebere:

“Beautiful good friends forever ❤️ the bond is so emulating, no envy and jealousy, a win to one is a win to all I love it .”

dorisemmanuel30:

“God how do I create such unique frnds with pure heart.”

stellslinus:

“ Uche is Me, I am Uche , I carry my friends too.”

_slymdee:

“I wantu be strong like Uche so I can carry my bestie @ivy_amoree up like this .”

jennielle4:

“It’s your energy for me I love the love y’all share… second to none ❤️.”

import__smartly:

“This friendship nah till death do us part una friendship needs to be studied happy birthday to her.”

