Popular Nigerian rapper, Ladipoe recently talked about his music preference in a recent radio interview

When asked about the kind of music he listens to, Ladipoe mentioned Portable and Speed Darlington

The clip from the interview has gone viral on social media sparking mixed reactions online

Mavin artist Ladipoe has caused a buzz on social media following his revelation about the artists he does not listen to.

Ladipoe talked about the kinds of artist he doesn't listen to Credit: @ladipoe, @portablebaeby, @akpimmuo

Source: Instagram

A video clip from a radio interview saw the Big Energy rapper responding to a question by the interviewer about the songs that would never be found on his playlist.

Taking a brief pause, he mentioned controversial singer Portable and then followed it up with Speed Darlington - another musician and social media sensation.

Watch video below:

Netizens react as Ladipoe says he doesn't listen to songs by Portable and Speed Darlington

The video which has since gone viral, sparked mixed reactions among social media users.

Check out some comments below:

king.larry.231:

"Portable setting his ring light."

feolatsfc:

"Just ready for wahala. Portable dey come with Bazuka for u."

itsayo_yb:

"This one no no say portable body dey hot like this ..he don subscribe for Wahala."

parker_ojugo:

"Big wahala for ladipoe today two live videos loading."

d.i.o_motors1:

"Portable go set ringlight."

iam_starlion:

"The same way some people no get u for playlist @ladipoe, the guy to blow that’s why you’re all are talking about him."

Source: Legit.ng