An old crush of dancer Poco Lee has caught the attention of netizens after sharing an epic throwback video and a more recent one

According to her, the old video was filmed years ago when Poco Lee was still hustling and chasing after her

The recent video captured a successful Poco Lee and the lady admitted she’s the one chasing the entertainer nowadays

Popular dancer Poco Lee recently trended on social media after an old crush dug up a video from the past and shared it online.

From indications, the clip was recorded years ago when the dancer had yet to establish himself in the entertainment industry.

Poco Lee's crush shares throwback video. Photo: @pocolee

Source: Instagram

The lady admitted that at the time, Lee was the one chasing after her. The clip captured two taking a stroll at night and they used the opportunity to record a selfie video.

However, the lady accompanied her video with yet another clip which was filmed many years later when Poco Lee had already become a successful dancer.

Lee’s crush admitted that nowadays, she’s the one who is chasing after the entertainer.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

idmaney_ said:

"At least the friendship is still solid, be grateful for that… many won’t remember their hood."

biggestflow1 said:

"Hustle hustle hustle he get why."

eighty8eleven_ said:

"Work hard guys... All ex's and old crushes them must foh."

larrysspace___ said:

"E still foh for you na that’s why he hugged you."

iam_haryhnze said:

"Poco too get good heart no."

iamajosex said:

"That’s not what happen. The babe dey for poco since dey one , and poco showing love and respect back

