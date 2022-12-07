Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has opened up on her struggles when it comes to spelling ‘yacht’ as she gave three different words

Cuppy, who shared lovely pictures of her on a yacht in Dubai, United Arab Emirate, said it is difficult to spell it right despite bagging three degrees

The billionaire daughter’s revelation has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, as some said it doesn’t matter if she is unable to spell it right

Nigerian billionaire heiress Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy is making headlines after she shared her struggles with spelling the word ‘Yacht.’

Cuppy, who was on board a yacht in Dubai, said despite bagging her 3rd degree at Oxford University, she still struggles with the right spelling.

Cuppy shares pictures on board a yacht. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Even after getting my 3rd degree at Oxford Uni…I still don’t know how to spell this thing I’m on - is it YATCH, YACTH or YACHT? ️☀️ #CuppyDat.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See her post below:

Fans react as Cuppy struggles to spell yacht

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

pepepretti_herself:

"I don’t even want to know how to spell it provided I can own it ."

franklin_henry_01:

"Mayb yanch."

l.tobiloba:

"If you like spell it NYASHt, Na person wey no get future ambition dey find spelling mistakes for rich pikin grammar. ❤️❤️ How much is pink asoebi for men?"

bustlineyetunde:

"Since you can pronounce it, and even be on it, it’s ok for now ."

e.l.n1no:

"You’re cruising on it, who cares how it is spelt."

passy_makeovers:

"Cuppy you do us this one no wam ."

ephexzee:

"This life no just balance, person wey dey enter Yacht steady no fit spell am, me wey never enter before sabi spell even backwardly."

Cuppy boldly flaunts Oyinbo lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that days after her Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor proposed to her, Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy flaunted him online.

Cuppy shared some cute pictures of them alongside some friends in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Cuppy wrote:

"Cupcakes, sorry I haven’t been active on social media recently… I’ve just been really HAPPY and ENJOYING my real life tbh #CuppyDat."

Source: Legit.ng