The Will Smith and Chris Rock drama has continued to cause even more drama between socialite Ubi Franklin and Nigerian comedians

Ubi who called out Bovi and his colleague I Go Save noted that comedians will use him for jokes if he gets women pregnant and leaves them

In a new development, Ubi has now threatened to expose I Go Save’s secrets on social media if he does not apologise

Popular Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, and his exchange with comedian, I Go Save, has continued on social media following the Will Smith and Chris Rock drama at the Oscars.

Taking to social media, I Go Save shared a chat from Ubi and how the socialite threatened to expose his family’s secrets if he doesn’t apologise to him.

In the chat, someone had sent Ubi a message, claiming that I Go Save does not take care of his wife and kids who are in Austria and that the lady does everything herself because she is on government benefits.

Not stopping there, Ubi then sent I Go Save a message, telling him that he could not take care of his family but was abusing him on social media.

Ubi also demanded an apology from the comedian or he would expose all of I Go Save’s family secrets that had been sent to him.

According to him, I Go Save lost his respect after he decided to interfere in the issue he had with Bovi which has lasted for seven years.

I Go Save reacts

In reaction to Ubi’s threats of exposing his family secrets that he claimed to have, I Go Save laughed hard at the socialite’s message.

He also taunted him with his reply which reads:

“AWWN!! I AM AFRAID O! THEY WANT TO EXPOSE ME O! MY WIFE WILL SOON LEAVE ME O! I DEY FEAR FOR WETIN HE GO POST NEXT O! I DEY REALLY FEAR O! I NEED PRAYERS & HERBALIST O!”

See the post below:

Ubi Franklin slams Bovi for making jokes about his kids

The slapping incident between actor, Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars pushed Ubi Franklin to express his grievances with comedian, Bovi.

Ubi called out Bovi for using his kids to make jokes during the last headies and expressed that he is not cool with such jokes.

The business entrepreneur said he also has secrets about such comedians and will reveal them if they ever made such remarks.

