Internationally renowned female talking drum artist and singer Ara has called upon the Nigerian youths to take back their country through the ballot come 2023

The entertainer made this statement to a correspondent of Legit.ng at a recent event in Lagos, where she noted that whoever Nigerian youths choose to vote for must be detribalized

Ara is not a popular voice amongst Nigerian celebrities when it comes to politics, but she has said with the current state of affairs in the country, she is forced to speak up

The internationally famous Nigerian female drummer Aralola Olumuyiwa better known as Ara, has joined the growing list of Nigerian celebrities who have called upon the country's youths to make their voice heard through the ballot come 2023.

The singer made the call during a chat with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa during a recent event in Lagos.

Famous female talking drum expert Ara talks to Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 elections Photo credit: @iamaradrummer

Source: Instagram

During the short chat, Ara spoke about the need for young Nigerian artists to begin to sing more conscious music and use their platforms to influence the government and their policies.

The singer said:

"I will like to say to the Nigerian youths to ensure to vote for the person who will move the nation out of the current situation we are in right now. They should vote for the most detribalized candidate. A candidate that sees Nigeria as one and not a sectionalist."

Don't forget the lessons of the civil war

Ara called on the youths not to forget the damaging effect the Nigerian civil war of 1967-1970 had on the country. She noted how much the war cost the country, from lives lost and properties destroyed, leading to development and growth stunted for years.

A lot of us were not here during the civil war and a lot of things happened, lives lost, properties destroyed, a lot of milages Nigeria would have attained but the country was set back due to the war. Not everybody has the opportunity to run out of Nigeria no matter where we run to home is home.

Nigerians are wiser now and better informed. The beautiful drummer asserted the youths would hold politicians more accountable to their campaign promises.

Come 2023 I want politicians to really mean what they say, because Nigerians are wiser, more informed and aware now. One thing is for sure we would hold more accoutable of every promise they make during their campaign. The Nigeria of yesterday is different from the Nigeria of today.

