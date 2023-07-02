Controversial singer Portable Zazu recently shared a video of him showing off some different dance moves

The Zazu crooner went on to send a message to his naysayers while declaring that he is for everyone and for no one

Many of the singer's fans and followers are, however, reacting to Portable as many called for the arrest of his fashion designer

Street Pop star and Zeh Nation label owner Portable Zazu has caused a stir with a video of him showing off his dance moves.

The Zazu star, who was in a happy mood, gave his fans some of his extraordinary steps.

Not stopping there, Portable, known for his many controversies, sent a message to his haters by saying he is for everyone and not for anyone.

He wrote in the caption of the video, the singer wrote:

"PORTABLE is for everybody And PORTABLE is for nobody ZAZUU it shall not be well with my enemies it shall not be well with your enemies."

Netizens drag Portable over outfit

Portable's outfit in the dance video became a topic of discussion among his fans and followers, as many called for the arrest of his fashion designer.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

quest_milli_dfr:

"Festival don reach Egungun Jackson."

bigboddy001:

"Person wey dey sale cloth for u dem suppose arrest am ."

9ja.savage:

"Micheal Jackson Cloth alone is bigger than your entire generation . You still want to hit with his name after death. So him dead body alone get glory pass your family ."

the_mens.vault:

"Portablebaeby let me be your personal shopper cause what’s all this ."

aje.entertainment001:

"Omo I like this style ooo. Who be your own designer ‍ ❤️."

oyindamola_101:

"Abeg who be portable wears plug ??"

