Former Nigerian minister Femi Fani Kayode and his fifth wife, Precious Chikwendu, are both in a celebratory as their sons graduate from nursery school

The controversial politician and his wife, Precious, took to their social media pages to celebrate their triplet, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam, as they set to begin their primary education

This is coming after nearly a year since the popular couple reconciled their differences and rescued their marriage from the brink of collapse and destruction

Famous Nigerian married public figures and celebrities Femi Fani-Kayode and his wife, Precious Chikwendu, recently painted their social media pages with photos of their sons, Ragnar, Aiden, Liam and Aragorn, as they graduated from Montessori.

It was the triplet's day as Ragnar, Aiden and Aiden, who recently turned five, officially graduated from nursery school and are set to start their primary education.

Popular Nigerian politician Femi Fani-Kayode and his wife, Precious, celebrate as their sons graduate from nursery school. Photo credit: @snowhiteey/@realffk

Source: Instagram

Femi Fani-Kayode shared photos from the graduation celebration on his page, noting his pride in them.

While FFK's wife and former MBGN, Precious, also shared photos of herself with the triplets and their older brother Aragorn at their graduation.

The famous couple involved in a falling out some years back that saw them drag each other to court are back on good terms and are reportedly back living together.

See Femi Fani-Kayode's post celebrating his sons are they graduated from Nursery school:

See Precious Chikwendu's post celebrating her sons' graduation:

See how netizens reacted to the graduation photos of FFK's triplets

@lucavelly:

"Congrats to the boys."

@blessingchukwubuikem:

"Congratulations children of most High."

@tafrikorganic:

"You guys want this woman to miss out from this kids life . Good job sis."

@ms_calm_tsunami:

"Congratulations umu snowhiteey."

@chioma__okafor:

"Congratulations, Mama you are doing well."

@deborahemmanuelomale:

"❤️❤️. Great is thy faithfulness."

@amarakanu:

"Congratulations mama of boys."

@msennuga:

"Congratulations handsome boys . Congratulations mama not easy to have graduates."

@tfebonynaturalskincare:

"Congratulations to these handsomes❤."

Source: Legit.ng