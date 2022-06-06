Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to social media with an update for those who have followed the custody battle case with his ex-wife Precious Chikwendu

The politician flooded his Instagram page with videos showing the moment were reunited with their mum and had a great time at the park

Precious equally shared pictures on her Instagram page while noting that the current arrangement is for her to spend a few hours with them weekly

Things appear to have taken a peaceful turn between Femi Fani-Kayode and his ex-wife Precious Chikwendu who have been involved in the custody battle for their kids for some years.

Fani-Kayode took many by surprise after taking to Instagram with videos showing his ex-wife and their children having fun at an amusement park.

Fani Kayode's ex-wife Precious reunites with their kids. Photo: @snowhiteey/@real_ffk

Source: Instagram

"My sons spent the day with their mother yesterday! What a beautiful sight it was! Love, peace and joy all around! Thanks be to God," the politician wrote.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

I now spend a few hours with them

Also taking to her Instagram page, Precious noted that it was important for her to return with an update for people who have supported and prayed for her amid the custody battle.

According to her, she has now gone from not seeing the children at all for two whole years to spending a few hours with them.

"This is a win for us all, I have gone from not seeing them AT ALL for 2years to spending a few hours (Play Date) with them and also tending to one who wasn't well as at the time i was reached. That is all that it is currently, but I believe their Father has a change of mind and is working out a process for a peaceful coparenting as wars always have a long lasting effect to both parties regardless."

Precious called on her supporters to remain patient with her as she intends to settle all issues with Fani-Kayode to rest without any more drama.

See her post below:

Social media users react

mary_lazarus said:

"Thank God for Peace and Wisdom …. Now I can take those videos on my page down."

chinonsoarubayi said:

"This is a definitely a win. May peace and wisdom prevail."

dabotalawson said:

"Awwwwww ….. so so happy Precious."

mrssugarrr said:

"You fought a good fight. God will perfect it, in Jesus name. Amen."

iamellamensah said:

"Awwww every little Win is a Win ❤️… I am happy to hear this Good News."

sandraikeji said:

"My dearest. You are a strong woman. I am so happy things are going well now. All the best."

Toyin Lawani addresses Femi Fani-Kayode over his drama with his ex-wife

Designer Toyin Lawani called out Femi Fani-Kayode for denying his ex-wife Precious Chikwendu of seeing her children.

Toyin noted that she heard Fani-Kayode is a bully, which is why people are not speaking up for Precious.

The stylist then told Fani-Kayode to let his ex-wife see her kids even if it is under supervision.

Source: Legit.ng