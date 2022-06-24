Femi Fani - Kayode has shared heartwarming updates with Nigerians who have followed his child-custody battle with ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu over the years

- FFK posted photos as the mother of his children paid a visit to his home two years after things hit the rocks between them

The former aviation minister heaped words of endearment on Precious as he shared family photos taken during the visit

Things have finally taken a desirable turn between former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode and his ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu, who have been lucked in a child-custody battle over the years.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that FFK shared an update with his Instagram followers after Precious and the kids spent time together.

FFK shares photos as ex-wife Precious visits his home. Photo: @real_ffk

Source: Instagram

Well, things have gotten even more stable between the former husband and wife as FFK’s ex-wife visited his home two years after their union hit the rocks.

A delighted FFK flooded his Instagram page with family photos taken during the visit and he also had a lot to say about the moment which he described as “surreal and historical”.

“For two years she and I had not seen or spoken to one another but on Saturday afternoon we spent no less than four hours together in which we talked, laughed and shared some beautiful moments,” FFK wrote as he praised the mother of his children.

See his post below:

Social media users react

ogcutie said:

"Yes this is what we all want."

tonia.com_ said:

"See love in your eyes (both of you) ! Chaiii....this is beautiful ."

gbenro_akins said:

"❤️❤️❤️ I am very happy for you both that’s how it should be..God bless you both..love over every hate."

adaokija83 said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ chai I wish you guys can come because of the children I love this."

jidekasuf3 said:

"Congratulations to both of you. May the joy of reunion be permanent IJN Amen."

helen_paul608 said:

"I watched the video with tears in my eyes like four times had to call my daughter to go and watch it too."

Source: Legit.ng