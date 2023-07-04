A lady identified as Taiwo recently attended Davido's concert, and she had mixed feelings towards him and his music

While the singer sang No Competition, a song from his Timeless album, the lady danced and at different times, turned her nose at him

Taiwo also called the singer a liar, noting that his wife Chioma has plenty competition in contrast to his song

A lady had the chance to show how many Nigerians feel about Davido, now that his alleged lovers have caused a mess on social media.

A lady identified as Taiwo attended the singer's concert, and she dropped hilarious reactions when he started singing No Competition from his Timeless album.

Taiwo danced and have fun at the concert, but she did not miss the opportunity to drag the singer, calling him a liar as it is clear his wife, Chioma has several competitions.

The young lady also turned her nose at the singer, a gesture to show that she doesn't believe him and also suggesting he's a hypocrite.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Taiwo's video

mercy:

"He lied the whole concert."

shakiruajadi:

"Short people like trouble "

Mj:

"This is so funny."

mariecardie0621:

"Let them drag him, no competition lori iro."

ms.vyne:

"she’s just joking, why are his fans taking it so personal, she literally paid to be there and she’s having fun. y’all are so sensitive for what?"

zuma_idris:

"See her mouth Yoruba Girls and amebo ehn !!!"

nky______________________:

"She is very right...Lori iro."

L:

"'My lady, if you see my lady' plixx which one of them?"

_____demilade____:

"Bombastic side eye "

iammanyekorkor:

"Shey she no lie na "

yellowshugabae:

"VybesFM played this song this morning and what came to my mind was, alaye competition ti wa oo pressure gan pelu "

Gift:

"Competition is plentyyy."

Miss ILY:

"Bombastic side eye."

Currat:

"Me on Friday like I'm still singing but big side eyeee."

stemz_magik:

"If u get two of this kind girl for ur family,Na everyday thugs go dey beat u come house cos of them."

Davido’s alleged US side chic Anita Brown says he wanted her to have his child

Anita went out of her way to prove online that she was pregnant for the singer and in a new post, suggested she got rid of it.

The supposed businesswoman added that Davido wanted her to have the baby as everything that unfolded for days wouldn't have if he didn't want her to.

Anita affirmed that she did not ruin anything even though fans of the singer are oblivious to his wants.

