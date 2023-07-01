Controversial singer Portable Zazu has hinted at working on a new project with Olamide's signee Asake

The Zazu crooner shared a screenshot of his chat with Asake in June as he begged him to work on a project together

Portable in the chat, told Asake he believes in the YBNL star, who assured him that everything would align at the right time

Nigerian music lovers may be in for a collaboration between YBNL star Asake and Street Pop star Portable Zazu.

Portable, who rose to fame thanks to his feature with Olamide in 2021, contacted Asake, who is signed to Baddo's label as he begged him for a collaboration.

Portable Zazu shares screenshot of his chat with Asake. Credit: @portablebaeby @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

In the screenshot from the chat Portable shared on his Instastory, the Zazu star revealed his belief in Asake.

Responding to Portable's call for collaboration, Asake wrote:

"My bro I believe in you too at the right time everything go align."

See the screenshot of the chat between Portable and Asake below:

Netizens react as Portable Zazu shares screenshot of his conversation with Asake

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many compared Asake's response to Portable to the same reply Olamide, his label boss, would give.

skoolboibahd:

"Asake don dey talk like Baddo At the right time, everything go align."

VawulenceMoYbnl:

"Ko le work, Asake don use style hang am ."

Mustaph37470729:

"Portable should have gone far … but the guy wahala too much …. They are scared to work with him."

Asake goes surfing at sea after Afro Nation concert in Portugal

In a trending clip, Asake was seen trying to stand on a surfboard before he fell into the sea as he didn't get it right, Legit.ng reported.

The video stirred reactions from many as they expressed concerns for Asake as it comes a few hours after he pulled a Spider-Man stunt at the Afro Nation concert in Portugal by jumping into the crowd.

Reacting to the video, someone said: "Does Olamide know that his premium mega super star is outside risking his life ???"

Another said: "Guy pls stick to music alone, we don’t like this kind of rough play lol."

Source: Legit.ng