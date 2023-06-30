Mavin youngster Ayra Starr has shared videos and pictures from her recent performance at the Afro Nation festival in Portugal

Ayra Starr, who described the event as amazing, went on to reveal the sound system at the event almost messed up her performance

However, many of her fans and followers are reacting to a picture of her hugging her label boss Don Jazzy

Afrobeats singer and Mavin signee Ayra Starr was among the Nigerian stars who entertained fans at the opening night of the Afro Nation festival Algarve Portimao in Portugal, which began on June 28 and will be ending on Friday night, June 30.

Ayra Starr, who thrilled fans with some of her hit songs, described the show as amazing. She, however, stressed that the sound system almost messed up her performance in place at the concert ground.

Ayra Starr says Afro Nation concert was amazing. Credit: @ayrastarr

She wrote:

"Afronation Portugal was amazing, the sound messed me up a bit but not going to allow that stop me !!! See you tomorrow in Rotterdam, Netherlands!"

Ayra Starr also shared videos and pictures from her stage performance, including a lovely one of her hugging Mavin boss and ace producer Don Jazzy.

See her post below:

Netizens gush over picture of Ayra Starr hugging Don Jazzy

See some of the reactions below:

cal_me_gold_:

"That hug from Don Jazzy "

damee_la_rey:

"3rd slide be giving proud father vibe, the hug is everything ."

ayo_management:

"Oh myyyy guy. You really did amazing. Great seeing you in Portugal ❤️."

fay_adams:

"I love this girl ❤️❤️plus she favours my niece ❤️God guidance my dear @ayrastarr."

kuwait__official:

"my crush and my wife to be.... imagination wan Kee me ."

1thekhaleed

"Ayra starr just dey work, she no send oo, i don give m like 30 missed calls today seff she no pick."

Source: Legit.ng