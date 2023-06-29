Amid claims of Davido impregnating two ladies, a Twitter user has recounted his alleged experience with the DMW boss in 2014

According to Twitter, Davido lodged at a hotel he used to manage in Port Harcourt during comedian AY Live show in the city

The Twitter user claimed Davido handed him the task of looking for a lady to sleep with during his stay

A Twitter user identified with the username @Ijawphilosopher has caused a stir with a bold claim about DMW label owner Davido amid allegations of the singer impregnating two ladies.

The Twitter user, who used to work as a hotel manager in Port Harcourt in 2014, recounted his alleged encounter with Davido.

Hotel manager claimed Davido assigned him to look for a babe he could sleep with. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

According to Ijawphilosopher, Davido lodged at the hotel during comedian Ayo Makun's show in Port Harcount and handed him the task of searching for a lady to sleep with.

Ijawphilosopher tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I remember when I met Davido in the former hotel I managed in 2014. He was performing at AY live PH and was lodged in the hotel. Baba give me task o, to find babe for am? Na so I carry one mbeke I see keep for am just to discourage him from fornicating yet baba still run ma."

See a screenshot of the tweet, which has now been deleted below:

Netizens react as hotel manager recounts alleged experience with Davido in 2014

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many expressed displeasure at the hotel manager's action. See their comments below:

adesope_shopsydoo:

"Who the hell is this clout chaser . Shameful man."

temilolasobola:

"A man doesn’t talk too much.''

nastyblaq:

"All of a sudden nobody dey knack again for Nigeria can we just rest."

taaooma:

"Enjoy your 2 minute fame."

talks3xwithireti:

"This is a breach of privacy and unethical.This person should be arrested.Olodo rubbish manager."

couplestherapies:

"The confidential nature of your work requires that you never disclose any information you may acquire about your bookers. This is a breach on privacy. You need to face a defamation lawsuit."

Tacha blames Davido's team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tacha Akide sent a message to music star Davido's management as she joined the list of celebrities who have reacted to the claims of him impregnating an American lady Anita and French lady Ivanna Bay.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Tacha expressed how saddened she was by the allegations because Davido is the pride of many.

The reality star also called on Davido's team to do better, as they were supposed to be aware of his moves.

Source: Legit.ng