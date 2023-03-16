Popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, recently took to social media to show off her grown-up son

The movie star shared a series of adorable photos and a video of her child as he travelled abroad

Angela accompanied the photos with words of prayers for her little man, and many of her fans reacted

Popular Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie, has caused an online buzz over lovely photos of her son she shared.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a series of photos and videos of her grown-up son, who appeared to be in a foreign country.

Some of the photos and video showed the youngster at the airport as his mother captured him on camera.

Fans gush over photos of Angela Okorie's handsome son. Photos: @realangelaokorie

Angela then accompanied the caption of her post with heartfelt words of prayer for her child.

She wrote:

“Lord Protect and disconnect us from Every Evil person secretly seeking our downfall In Jesus mighty name Amen.”

See her post below:

Fans gush over Angela Okorie’s handsome grown-up son

Shortly after the movie star took to social media to show off her son, a number of netizens reacted to his photos. Many of them commented on his growth. Read some of their comments below:

billian_yeezah:

“God bless you for taking good care of him.”

lydiaeires:

“So cute ❤️.”

nails_by_marky:

“This boy go soon tall pass her mama he is growing so fast .”

akosua.4u:

“Getting much bigger and cute ❤️.”

omalicha55:

“Big boi ❤️”

Empressnjamah:

“My Prince is all grown ,fine son.”

praiz_sam:

“My baby so grown .”

bebema567:

“Amen where your pikin dey go hope he’s not going to study .”

first_ladybb:

“Amen your baby boy is growing fast ❤️.”

Angela Okorie admits fear of sending her son to school abroad

Angela Okorie got people talking on social media after opening up about her fear of relocating her son abroad.

The movie star was a guest on media personality Nedu’s podcast, where the topic for the day was parenting and the internet.

While speaking on the show, Angela explained that what they teach in schools abroad was one of the reasons she was reluctant to relocate her son.

