Nigerian singer Zlatan got netizens, both men and women gushing over how great his skin looks in a new photo

The father of one put up a post on Twitter, announcing his account is up for sale

While some people teased the singer and asked how much he would collect, others begged him for his skincare routine

Nigerian singer Zlatan has no idea he is one of the few men in the world who take their skincare routines seriously.

In a post on his Twitter page, the singer put up a new photo and declared his account up for sale.

Singer Zlatan sparks reactions with his photo Photo credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The singer wrote:

"Twitter account for sale."

View the tweet below:

Netizens react to Zlatan's post

The singer's post got people begging for his skincare routine since he looks so good in his photo.

Read some comments sighted below:

@lyndarichards79:

"A well moisturized man."

@iam_Pappiejay:

"Zlatan is so Clean. Daamn!"

@Lilgend:

"Drop details for dm. Let me test run fess."

@realberryag:

"Body make fresh like today bread."

@jjay00007:

"Sapa don hold ibile,oya send login make you drop aza for my dm"

@ibibanna:

"only Zlatan fit give me skincare advice‍"

@_FIRE_STICK_:

"U for start sell body lotion."

@ErnestorJeffrey:

"Na money be fine Bobo."

@94nightwhispers:

"Someone should give me zlatan's skincare plug na. I might not be able to afford it now but make I finish school, Una go see."

@oladyussuf:

"Your skincare plug please? "

@DeshinaSZN:

"Zanku drop your skin care plug."

@dee_jay247:

"I need zlatan’s before and after now!!"

@kumafariia:

"One thing Zlatan will always be, is moisturised"

@Director_JK_:

"Ah dey interested ooo. How much e go be world president?"

@tochyfavour1:

"Your skin is always skinning."

