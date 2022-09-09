Popular relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, sparked hilarious reactions when she spoke about her past relationships

Blessing reflected on the heartbreaks she had suffered in the hands of men that got her shattered before she eventually picked herself up

She further advised her followers to love themselves first before considering loving other people in their lives

Experience, they say, is the best teacher, maybe it was past experiences that turned Blessing CEO into a relationship expert.

The beautiful young lady reflected on how she had been left disappointed by men in the past before she eventually discovered herself.

Blessing CEO speaks on relationships with men. Credit: @fficialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing noted that her life was centered around men during those dark days, and she found it hard to get herself out of it.

She noted that it was hard for her to do anything without a man's validation and everything she prayed for was a man.

According to her:

"Until men showed me how powerful I can be by leaving me alone shattered, disappointed and broken."

She further explained that she picked herself up and mended her broken heart while advising other people who are experiencing a similar thing to love themselves first.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Blessing CEO post

Social media users have reacted differently to Blessing's CEO post about her past experiences with men.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Fayafhlies:

"Every woman will learn eventually dem nor dey tell person."

Princeclexino1:

"In other words you be hmmm before but now you don stop kudos to you."

Ogaslove:

"I learned this early, it's all about me, if the condition doesn't suit me or us, I take a walk."

Whitemonie_istookind:

"But it hasn't stopped now... You go still dey with them either by side-chick or waka-pass method."

Mabongkitchen:

"May we all find love from the right people. You are beautiful."

