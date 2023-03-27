BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, caused a buzz on social media after meeting with Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello and his wife, Rashida

Taking to her official Instagram page, the reality star shared photos and a video of herself with the Kogi state power couple

Shortly after the snaps from the visit were posted, a number of netizens took to Phyna’s comment section to react

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, is once again in the news after she paid a visit to Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello and his wife, Rashida.

The reality show star took to her official Instagram page to share photos and a video of herself with the politician’s family.

In the snaps, Phyna was seen covered up in a lilac-coloured outfit as she stood on one side of the governor while his wife stood on the other side, and they posed for the camera.

Another photo showed Phyna all smiles with Governor Bello’s wife, Rashida, during the visit.

The BBNaija star also seemed to get along quite well with Rashida, as they both went out for a drive.

In the video posted on Phyna’s page, she and the Kogi state first lady were spotted in a car about to step up when the politician’s wife explained that the reality TV star is her sister. She went ahead to hail Edo state where they both seem to be from.

Rashida also joked about fastening her seatbelt tightly before taking the ride with Phyna.

In the caption of the post, Phyna wrote:

“Life has always been a process for me, it’s a great honor for me to have met the governor and First Lady of Kogi state. God’s grace speaks louder”

See the photos and video from Phyna’s visit below:

Netizens react as BBNaija’s Phyna visits Kogi state governor and wife

A number of social media users had things to say about the visit, and some of them revealed they were proud of the reality star. Read some of their comments below:

ken_dra_blis:

“More grace baby ❤️.”

godswill.michael.397:

“That's what am talking about ❤️.”

richy_pius:

“This grace is too much, i want to tap from you phyna,you are so love, may the good Lord continue to shower you with alot of blessing and me too.”

vera4show:

“Higher you will continue to go .”

disuojo:

“You are blessed dear!”

miss.y1153':

“You will eat with kings and queens.”

seys_couture:

“Phy phy ur a blessed child.”

