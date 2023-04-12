Nigerian singer and music producer Tekno recently showed off his boxing skills in a new video

Tekno, who seems to be inspired by boxer Israel Adesanya's latest achievement in the ring, was spotted at the gym prepping up

The singer's video has, however, stirred funny reactions as celebrities, as well as fans, teased him about considering boxing

Popular singer Augustine Miles Kelechi, better known as Tekno or Alhaji Tekno, has caused a buzz with a video of him at the gym.

In the video, Tekno, who seems to have gained inspiration from Nigerian boxer Israel Adesanya's win in the ring over Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira, showed off his boxing skills.

Tekno shares how Israel Adesanya inspired. Credit: @teknomiles @stylebender

Source: Instagram

The singer, in his caption of the video, also wrote:

"Isreal woke up the Adesanya in Me."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video of Tekno in the gym below:

Tekno's video comes after Israel Adesanya was spotted with Adekunle Gold and Usman Kamaru at a Miami club in the U.S.

Fans react to Tekno's video

See some of the comments that trailed the singer's video below:

adesope_shopsydoo:

"Alhaji Tekinooooooooo."

itz_praise

"I swear ."

spotless360:

"But you sabi naa Why you come Dey do tikatika ."

yungrichie115:

"Just de play make Isreal Adesanya catch you nah one punch you go collect Alhaji ❤️."

senseboy2000:

"Opor o baami Always guiding ."

ebubee_young:

"Light weight division go suffer for your hand."

divine_1805:

"My g is going to ufc ."

deetunesagain:

"What is this ."

dreadlocks_guru

"The heading touch my Heart ."

iamjb_jean:

"Omo no just try reason boxing ."

officialdavidsmart:

"U for don collect wotowoto b4 u even make any moves ."

bright_carter:

"If you like train from now till next year, them go still beat you ."

ali3nboi:

"Guy when you go stop all these things ."

iccentrik:

"This one na Abraham Adesanya ."

Tekno says he envy Paul Okoye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Tekno hinted he had not found a replacement in his love life since he parted ways with Lola Rae.

The Diana hitmaker shared some cool pictures of himself and proceeded to mention that he has been single for some time.

However, he didn’t stop there as he added that he envied his colleague, Paul Okoye, who is in a relationship with Ivy Zenny.

Source: Legit.ng