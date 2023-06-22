Osas Ighodaro's ex-husband Gbenro Ajibade always shows up for his daughter's birthday regardless of his location in the world

Their daughter Azariah clocked 7 recently, and the actor threw her a surprise birthday party

Gbenro shared beautiful photos from Azariah's birthday, showcasing the huge castle cake he had made for her

Osas Ighodaro and her ex-husband Gbenro Ajibade make co-parenting look easy and netizens do not hesitate to commend them.

Their daughter Azariah clocked 7 recently, and Gbenro as usual made sure to fly into the country to surprise her.

Gbenro Ajuibade throws surprise birthday party for his daughter Photo credit: @gbenroajibade

Source: Instagram

Asides from surprising his child with his presence, the actor also threw her a surpro]ise birthday party.

He shared beautiful photos from Azariahs party, and her beautiful princess castle cake was the centre of attraction.

The actor wrote:

"M I S S I O N C OM P L E T E D! ❣️#azariah@7#supriseparty#suprisevisit#fathersdaycelebration❤️"

See photos below:

Netizens commend Gbenro Ajibade for being a good dad

The actor's dedication to being a great father despite being separated from Osas warmed the hearts of many.

Read some comments gathered below:

iamnino_b:

"Happy birthday lil princess "

bintie24:

"You are a good father happy birthday princess "

ugochi_obodo:

"Peaceful and safe coparenting still exit.Tanks good Dad and Mum ur princess is sure lucky to have u both."

jbeautyfull:

"Man like Gbenro! Super Dad✨"

moren_skincare1:

"Happy birthday beautiful... .kudos to a dotting father"

sabeehyathoyin:

"@officialosas you had a child with right person!!! He may not be your cup of tea but he is the best father for your baby and for that I applaud you and thank him. Happy birthday to our princess, we love you and we know not cross your path, because your daddy will."

bukkyray:

"Happy birthday, beautiful baby girl... grow and dominate your world in Jesus' name, Amen."

officallynkechi:

"Aww ur daughter is ur lookalike! Happy birthday "

Gbenro Ajibade and daughter reunite in heart-melting video

Nollywood actor Gbenro Ajibade's daughter Azariah squealed with delight on realising he had already snuck up behind her at the airport.

His ex-wife Osas Ighodaro tried to tease Azariah, who turned at that moment and ran with joy while screaming into her father's arms.

Father and daughter held each other's faces as they hugged, creating a beautiful scene at the airport.

Source: Legit.ng