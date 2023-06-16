An old clip of internationally renowned Nigerian singer Wizkid talking telling an interviewer how he could never go broke trends

In the viral clip, the singer was heard saying if someone gives him $5k, he can never be broke again because he knows businesses he would do with them

Though Wizkid was quick to note that it depends on which country it is and in what condition he gets the money

Ace international Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid trends online after an old video of him bragging about never going broke again in his life if someone should give him five thousand dollar trends.

The clip, which popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared, has stirred massive reactions as people were quick to hail the singer's confidence.

Tunde Ednut pokes Wizkd FC as he shares an old clip of the singer stylishly begging for $5K. Photo credit: @tundeednut/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

However, many were also quick to say that $5k was just N3.7m and isn't particularly a lot of money.

But it was argued by another set of Wizkid fans that the clip is old, and he made the $5k comment probably based on his level of exposure at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the viral clip below:

See the comments that the video of Wizkid bragging about never going broke stirred

@zeenation77:

"Obo be oga ."

@chrisoluwafayokemi_1:

"Cruise jor ."

@oluwakemi._o:

"That was then o if u give wizzy $5k now he go just use am buy sunglasses."

@clifford_bxnn:

"Tunde leave Wizkid alone!! Haba!! U too dey count weti come out from this guy mouth!! Ur OBO Wey dey talk too much how many time u Dey post am?"

@realshadollz:

"Big Wiz talk your talk, walk your walk, step on anything. You can never do wrong in eyes."

@thelordmayorfrank:

"Wiz won’t go broke but will go high."

@yetty_mamamia:

"He never sabi money then."

@heisrokzy:

"Throwback joking of course."

@simeon.delight:

"If i see $5k like this i no go come social media for one month."

@only_1_mtn:

"Yes, $5k can set up a HK. Phone is how much? Sub na how much? Lappy na how much? Lol."

Video of Wizkid performing his new song live with Ayra Star causes commotion online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a viral clip of the Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid and Mavin record label signee Ayra Starr stirred massive reactions online when both artists performed together on stage for the first time.

Big Wiz and Ayra served up some savoury moments at his album-listening concert hosted by Apple Music Live.

Both singers showed next-level stage chemistry as they performed Wizkid's song 2 Sugar off his new album More Love Less Ego.

Source: Legit.ng