Small-sized actress, Aunty Ramota's handler, believes that she shares a resemblance with billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy

On the actress' page, a post was put up with a photo of her beside DJ Cuppys' seeking clarification as to if they look alike

The post sparked mixed reactions, while some people agreed with it, others found it offensive

According to some netizens, small-sized Yoruba actress Aunty Ramota shares some resemblance with DJ Cuppy.

The actress' handler put up a photo collage of her and the billionaire daughter, asking if they really look alike.

Nedtizsn argue about resemblance between DJ Cuppy and Aunty Ramota Photo credit: @auntyramota_authentic/@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Aunty Ramota and DJ Cuppy probably do not know they exist in their different worlds.

The post was captioned with:

"Do they really look alike?"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Aunty Ramota's post

While some people agree both ladies look somewhat alike, others pointed out that Cuppy looks nothing like the actress.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

kunlemanuwa:

"Walahi na Otedola born Aunty Ramota!!!"

ba___bi___q:

"Abi aunty ramota is otedola’s daughter ni."

richie_mehmpheez:

"Low budget."

amana_fashion_textle:

"Almost but.but anty ramota beautiful pass her."

supremestichesfit:

"The posture made her look like her ..but it's a Nooooooo..... Nibo"

emiomotoke:

"I said this some weeks ago now I'm seeing it here "

teezmolly:

"Forget say na aunty ramota. They actually look alike and I’ve been saying this for long."

folashade_.o:

"Who knows they might be related "

delhayes30:

"What insult!! How dare you !! Shame on you for seeking cheap publicity with Ramota’s page @auntyramota_authentic @cuppymusic."

abiola_fatty:

"Dem suppose get the person behind dis page arrested."

i_am_jahsmine:

"I Dey pity u ooo,na when otedola sue u , u go know say den no resemble."

Source: Legit.ng