Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to share her observations about haters

On her official Instagram page, the mother of two shared lovely photos of herself and noted that people are only criticized by those less than them

Regina’s post raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens as many of them shared their thoughts about it

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has once again made headlines, but this time for sharing her observations on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of two posted lovely photos of herself and accompanied them with an interesting caption.

She had written about how people’s critics are usually those who are lesser than them because those doing better would never criticize.

Netizens react as Regina Daniels shares observation about critics. Photos: @regina.daniels

In her words:

“You will never be criticized by someone who is doing more than you. You will always be criticized by someone doing less. Remember that ❤️”

Netizens react as Regina Daniels shares observation about haters

Shortly after Regina shared her hot take about haters on her page, it raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them seemed to think she was wrong with her submission.

caverraworld:

“Not exactly, sometimes people who are doing more, do criticise, most especially when they are afraid of who you are becoming or they have lowself esteem.”

billionaireblackboss:

“As am criticizing your beauty now ,what are you trying to say?”

bannerpaula_the_frozen_one:

“Word, I always say this too. people who are actually progressive in life and have somewhere going and being productive in their life don't got time to sit around watching and criticizing others.”

caramelcathyy:

“Beautiful picture but wrong and totally misleading caption. Experts will always bat an eye at someone they don't think is doing well. Like when Etta James finished Beyonce for playing her. And we know Etta James is Beyonce's senior.”

Jnrpope:

“Word, Strong Message.”

chioma_nwaoha:

“See fine girl naw.”

amivour:

“Issalie oh my current critiques are supposedly doing better than me but yet.”

eveesin:

“Clean and classy.”

Regina Daniels plans huge one-year-old birthday party for 2nd son

Regina Daniels’ second son, Khalifa Nwoko, is getting set to clock one year old.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a cute photo of her son and accompanied it with a caption where she gushed over him.

According to Regina, Khalifa will be turning one in the month of June. Not stopping there, she added that he was the calmest kid ever.

