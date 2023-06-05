Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently made history with his sold-out concert in the UK recently

An orange outfit the It's Plenty crooner rocked during one of his performances has sparked reactions on social media

It looked like the singer wore flared pleated pants with a skirt over them as well as a shirt

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has sparked controversial opinions on social media with his outfit at his sold-out UK concert.

In a video shared by comedian AY, the singer was seen on stage performing in a bright orange outfit.

Burna Boy performs in controversial outfit Photo credit: @burnaboiygram/@aycomedian

The orange outfit was a maxi shirt over what seemed to be a pleated skirt and wide pants.

The self-acclaimed African giant pranced carefree in his outfit as he performed for the energetic full-capacity crowd.

Netizens react to video of Burna Boy's outfit

buchiogbechie:

"Wetin him wear."

chinonye_maryjane2:

"Abeg what is he wearing, abi na mistake."

mrskellyosifo:

"Abeg wetin Burna Boy wear? Hope it's not skirt and blouse oo. Fashion ooooo."

abayomifagbodun:

"Why this is guy dress like a gay."

emmaukera:

"What kind of costume is this? This people are emasculating men."

lyn_affordables:

"His mum is doing such a great job being his manager."

um_fabz:

"The alphabet community is using Burna to penetrate Africa in Fashion. This might contribute to his success in a way too. He understands the game."

iszy4life:

"You sure say no be your mama gown you wore @burnaboy."

vidasashapee:

"Na woman clothes be this na"

tulis_fabrics:

"What is this new trend of men dressing like women. First, it was dbanj in a crop top and crop pant. Now it's Burna in skousers.. Hmmm, I guess it's a case of fashion continuously evolving."

dukiavictoria:

"Tailors dey sew abi make I say fashion designer?. Burna to the world?"

aalexymo:

"Leave stage and entertainment craft for @burnaboygram ! History was made!!!!❤️❤️"

Burna Boy gets Golden plaque after selling out 80k London stadium

It was a show of immense joy and celebration within the Ogulu family after Damini, better known as Burna Boy, set the record as the first African artist to sell out an 80k stadium for a musical concert.

The managers of the London Stadium recognised the immaculate achievement by awarding Burna Boy with a golden plaque of honour for making history at their facility.

In a trending clip making the rounds online, Burna Boy, his mum, and his sister were seen toasting as they popped champagne for achieving such a monumental feat.

