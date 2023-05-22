Superstar musician Davido got the internet buzzing once more when he revealed that he had known his wife, Chioma Rowland, for about 20 years

In a recent interview with The Beat Atlanta, the question "What is the key to happiness in finding your partner" was posed to the singer

In response to the question, Davido revealed that he grew up with Chioma and has known her for over 20 years, to which netizens had different hot takes

Nigerian Afrobeat icon Davido sparked reactions online when he revealed he had known his wife Chioma for over two decades.

He stated this in an interview with The Beat Atlanta, as he spoke about how she has become a part of him and how wonderful a match they are.

He also said it was the finest decision he had ever made.

"Me and my wife grew up together; we met in school," he explained. We're so used to each other. She's like an extension of me.

‘’You definitely have to get someone that understands you, me, and my wife; we are just perfect. It’s just a good match. She is the best decision ever made. And I have known her for almost 20 years, and she can cook well.’’

It has been said that Davido and Chioma were both students at Babcock University, where David majored in music and Chioma majored in economics. In 2015, the two started dating officially.

Internet users react to Davido claim of knowing his wife for about two decades

isioma_yocambel:

"Davido is always intentional when it’s comes to Chioma God bless and keep them both together always."

__adesolaa:

"The way he commended her cooking skills >>>"

themonalisa____:

"It should show in your actions sir. Don't take Understanding for granted. The Lord be with you."

itisugochukwu:

"We the online in-laws support your decision and we are strongly rooting for you both ."

agoziem.stella:

"Chioma is 28 ,so you start dating her when she was 8, make una dey fear God."

virgo7styles:

"Na from creche una don Dey date?"

ladyjasminec:

"Chichi is 28! She was already in college at age 8 ! Wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

