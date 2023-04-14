Nigerian fast-rising record producer turned singer Pheelz spoke poignantly about his fellow industry colleague Tobi

The Finesse crooner highlighted that Tobi Bakre was going to be the next big thing on the Nollywood scene

Pheelz’s admiration for Tobi was made known in a podcast interview, where he was ecstatic about his words

Nigerian upcoming artist Pheelz gave his fellow industry colleague Tobi Bakre accolades over his input so far.

The record hotshot was on a podcast recently where he spoke about his observation of Tobi’s growth in the Nollywood industry.

Pheelz mentioned that the reality TV star was one of his favourite actors at the moment.

The BBNaija ex-housemate came across Pheelz’s assertion about him and reacted to the post, saying:

"My guy!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @Pheelz. We be giving them!"

See Tobi's post below:

Internet users react to the post

andit1808:

"Bro ur facial expression while acting do Make it obvious that you acting a movie and as an actor e no suppose be so, work on it."

@PETEROBIIKE1:

"Nooo Tobi you're a good actor. Forget! I'm not saying this to make you feel good, but you're really a good as in GOOD actor bro!"

@matter_arising:

"I actually concur, gang of lagos and brotherhood that have seen apart from directing, his acting is A1."

Tobi Bakre beats Nkem Owoh, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade, and others to become highest gross-paying actor

Nigeria’s prominent film distribution and production company, Film One, released a list of the 2022 highest gross-paying male actors in Nigeria.

The list released on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, saw a range of Nollywood’s hottest actors make it to the top 10.

Tobi Bakare led the list, topping all the other actors with his appearances in two movies, Brotherhood and Blood Covenant.

Tobi Bakre and wife send fans gushing as they unveil 1-year-old son’s face

The former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community with an Instagram post.

Tobi and his wife were captured alongside their son, Abul Malik, as they posed for adorable family photos.

Interestingly, many who have followed the family’s story for a long time also got to see the face of Bakre's son for the first time.

Many took to the comment section with beautiful messages for the family while wishing the celebrant a happy birthday.

