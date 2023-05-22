Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is the envy of many because she is married to billionaire Ned Nwoko

In a new post on her Instagram page, the movie star revealed that she still works hard like she's broke

While some netizens commended the actress, others gushed over the stunning photos she shared

Regina Daniels is one Nigerian celebrity who is envied by many for getting married to a billionaire at a young age.

In a new post on her page, the mum of two has made it clear that despite the privilege, she still works hard for her own money.

Netizens react to new photos of Regina Daniels Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina accompanied her revelation with photos that sent fans gushing over her beauty.

The actress, who showed off her curves in a white shirt and black pants, wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Hustling like I’m still broke. Blessed week."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' post

jnrpope:

"That’s the spirit my dear, Coca Cola still dey hustle advert."

strictly_weightloss:

"This is beautiful Gina."

iam_luchee:

"This caption….God when?"

gemstone_m.l:

"Beautiful Gina "

official_austine_jennifer:

"That is the spirit."

chizobaaugusta:

"Money no dey belle full, well done."

lyndaqueendarling:

"Very classy."

annie__mimi:

"That’s it to keep adding the mulla to your aza."

tegaofabuja:

" Cupcakes Mummy."

bigchic_1:

"Caption stolen!!!!"

joeloluxy9:

"Uuuuuu bah....Goddess."

magic_gain.55k:

"Always looking good ❤️❤️❤️"

princess_eferoz:

"I beg Gina you too fine ...gosh "

aicee_ke:

"go on strong."

belema_benebo:

"It's the audacity of being so pretty for me,wattt Gina wattt."

Regina Daniels shares Mother's Day photos with adorable sons

Regina Daniels left many fans gushing over her Mother's Day photos with her two sons.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared adorable photos of herself with her two sons, Munir and Khalif.

In the photos, Regina was rocking a red ball gown while her sons wore little white suits with black shoes as they posed with her.

Her first son, in particular, Munir, caught the attention of many with his lovely poses. The two-year-old posed like a professional model in the photos as he stood beside his mother.

Source: Legit.ng