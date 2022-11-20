Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel has opened up on his experience after he lost one of his children back in 2021

Kizz Daniel, in a video, said it was a crazy experience as he was unable to produce for like a year as he just sat at home and cried

The video has stirred up emotions as it comes at a time DMW label boss Davido is also mourning the demise of his son Ifeanyi

Talented singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel has left many emotional after sharing his experience after losing his son Jamal.

Kizz Daniel had, in a post, he shared via his Instagram page in 2021, announced the birth of his three children but lost one of the boys four days after.

Kizz Daniel speaks on how son's demise affected him. Credit: @kizzdaniel @davido

The Cough crooner said it was a crazy experience as he could not produce any song for like a year.

In his words:

"I didn't produce music for like a year, yeah for like 8 months I couldn't recall it. So I was just at home, which is I cried every time, I just cried, it was crazy."

See the video below:

Fans think of Davido as Kizz Daniel recounts his experience after losing his son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

onyiistar

"Now imagine what Davido is going through God abeg ."

nelodiamond123:

"It hurts more than people can imagine may God keeps comforting OBO and Chefchi."

blessed_mikky:

"Make obo no try em oo I fit no survive ooo."

promix_emil:

"Haaaaa nobody was aware oooh but what's it with celebrities losing their sons these days hummmmm hummmm eeehhhhh."

curtis_yuppie:

"Davido is going through the same ."

preciousjudg_:

"Omo make Davido no ghost us for long o I fit faint."

successful_osas_12:

"I can relate . It’s so painful to loose someone you love and care for . It’s been more than 1 year I lost my mom and there is no single day that passes that I wouldn’t think about her ."

shelveylavish_101:

"Me I don run reason davido ."

