Nollywood star Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin have continued to disturb the internet over their union

The movie star took to social media to share a video of his second wife’s pregnancy shoot amid this delicate period in his marriage

Judy Austin’s video brandishing her swollen tummy stirred massive reactions among the actor’s fans and followers

Popular Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie has continued to make his marriage with his second wife, Judy Austin, a spectacle, as he recently shared a video of her baby bump.

Taking to social media, the movie star shared a gorgeous video of his second wife, Judy Austin, displaying her bulging tummy.

Yul Edochie flaunts Judy Austin's pregnancy Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Judy can be seen joyfully displaying her growing belly while radiating a bright smile, showcasing her pregnancy photoshoot.

In his caption, Yul wrote:

"Ijele Odogwu, Judy Austin's Pregnancy Shoot," as it elicited massive reactions from his followers.

See Yul Edochie's post

Internet users react to Yul Edochie's post

While some online users condemned both Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, others couldn't help but admire her stunning baby belly and the couple's love for one other.

Steve Sax Ajimo:

"The man is out of his senses. But e go clear for hm eyes one."

Adaeze Aniowo Nwachukwi:

"Honestly, sometimes I use to think that maybe may and Judy Austin might have been friends while growing, may be yul was judy guy then may con betrayed Judy,so she find her way into movie industry,just to get yul attention and pay may back.i can't understand the whole drama and Judy Austin boldness through our this marriage scandal is something else."

Nansi Dzinashe Chipo:

"yes LOVE AND GOD HAS EVEN BLESSED THEM WITH A CHILD."

admefrre:

" Na judy dey Post all dis for he Page..for social media money sake.. since her own page is not monetized."

Sophia Onyinye:

"Oga Yul is not acting normal anymore. Judy has bottled him up."

chidinma Iwu:

"With this one, it's very clear that this is not ORDINARY. There is something more to this."

