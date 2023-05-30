Yul Edochie has finally confirmed that he's expecting his second child with his second wife, Judy Austin

The filmmaker shared a video of Judy showing off her baby bump during a photo shoot on his Facebook page

Mixed reactions have greeted this new development, with many netizens calling out Yul and Judy

Yul Edochie is about to become a father again after losing his first son, Kambili, with his first wife, May.

In a video on his Facebook account, he was heard in the background praising his second wife, Judy Austin, as she struck different poses and smiled sweetly.

Yul Edochie expecting 2nd child with Judy Photo credit: @yuledochie

A confirmation that the actress is genuinely pregnant is her first son with Yul, Star running into the photo session at the beginning.

Clearly, in awe of his second wife, her beauty and their child, Yul Edochie captioned his post:

"IJELE ODOGWU. Judy Austin. Grace and Elegance personified. Happy Soul."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

Rose Sanyi:

"This one na enjoyment in pains. Stop fooling ur selves. A woman without shame. We are watching, we will see where this drama will end. Mr yul, am so sorry for you. Your brain is gone. Is the end that matters."

Endurance Keyamo:

"Yul Edochie this your ororbor girl just de carry you de go where you no know."

Faith Chinaza Eke:

"Make una happy biko life no suppose hard the mistake has been made, life goes on."

Steve Sax Ajimo:

"May DEVIL not be in charge over us, our family and loved ones in Jesus name."

Livewell Ifunanya Cherish:

"Yul Edochie standing tall in Judy's bottle....onye eriri eri."

Klaris Diamant Brut:

"When you’re praised like this by your husband you will shine like her ♥️ beautiful woman."

Lovely Amadi Enemanna:

"I just hope you guys are really happy,nothing dey this life o."

Amarachi Nellie:

"I can’t believe he’s happy after the death of his son in less than 2months I lost my brother since last year but I am still grieving "

Rita Edochie says May is not leaving her hubby Yul Edochie

In an update via Yul Edochie's aunt, Rita Edochie, the actor's first wife May revealed that they are not getting divorced.

According to the statement on Rita's Instagram page, May believes that any spell that has been cast on the husband of her youth will expire someday.

The statement thanked netizens for their support and affirmed that May will speak up after mourning her late son Kambili.

