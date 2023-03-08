Actress Bimbo Ademoye has shared a new comedy skit featuring veteran Yoruba actresses Iya Gbonkan and Abeni Agbon

The veteran actresses who are popular for their roles as witches in Yoruba movies gave Bimpo a tough time during the therapy session

The video has stirred funny reactions from popular celebrities as well as many of Bimbo’s fans and followers

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has stirred hilarious reactions with a new episode of her popular series titled “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion.”

Bimbo, who plays the role of Iya Baraka, a therapist in the new skit, featured popular Yoruba movie veterans Iya Gbonkan and Segilola Abeni Agbon, who are famous for acting as witches in movies.

Iya Gbonkan & Abeni Agbon go for therapy. Credit: @bimboademoye

The skit, which also featured actress Jemima Osunde, who played the role of a depressed wife, booked a therapy session for Iya Gbonkan, who acted as her mum and Abeni Agbon, who acted as her mother-in-law.

It was a tough therapy session for Bimbo as the veteran actresses exchanged words before they finally disappeared.

Watch an extract from the series which Bimbo shared on her Instagram page below:

Netizens react to Bimbo Ademoye’s new skit

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

angelaeguavoen"

"This episode left me in tears What they turned Iya Barakat to end the end was just the highlight, I love it."

kiss_collection_:

"Iya baraka don jam agbako ooo."

emekaposts:

"Finally met the witches of east end! ."

elechi_chinyere:

"Bushura will not kill you sha. We need to deal with that girl. Now, you have jammed to the rulers of the terrestrial world.."

teekiddiesevent.ng:

"You don jam people wey pass you."

chibuninec:

"Men me too will disappear and follow them oo wherever they had gone to at that moment."

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about hustling her way up in Nollywood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how that Bimbo Ademoye joined Youtube content creator, Hawa Magaji, for an insightful interview that saw her sharing parts of her life that have been unknown to many.

A portion of the interview captured Ademoye talking about the challenges of being raised by a single dad who was clueless about certain things as it concerns the girl child.

Ademoye admitted that there were times her dad had to hand her and her siblings over to relatives whenever he had to take work trips.

