Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has shared a funny skit as she promotes her newly released EP

The singer who played a double role in the skit made some funny comments about herself while insisting she was not married

As expected, the video has stirred hilarious reactions from celebrities as well as many of her fans and followers

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has created competition for the likes of Sabinus, Broda Shaggi, among others, as she recently dropped a funny skit where she played a double role as she continues to promote her Elevated album.

Acting as MM1, the singer, who was dressed as a school girl insisted she was not married while saying Mercy Chinwo was.

In her words:

"It is Mercy Chinwo that is married to Pastor Blessing, she followed man, me I am still in school."

Sharing the skit on her Instagram page, Mercy added a caption that read:

"Happy children's day people even MM1 goes to school has jumped on the ELEVATED EP train. Who has missed your favourite comedianne ?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mercy Chinwo's skit

Many of her fans and followers found the video funny. Legit.ng captured some of their comments, see them below:

nkechiblessingsunday:

"She follow man❤️."

theofficialblessed:

"MM1 kindly follow who no road oh .. 1 Corinthians 11:1 Be ye followers of me, even as I also a follower of christ."

calabar_chic:

"She followed man?? MMI we need to report to your school principal!"

progressofficial_:

"I’ve missed this so much ❤️."

grandkomanda_:

"Congratulations MM1 and Pastor Blessed . Mercy is Expecting I can hear it in her voice ."

jeanpi_mesjonh01:

"The part she follow man had me dying here ."

the_incredible_sommy:

"Is mercy chinwo that is married."

chilufyamatipa:

"Mercy Chinwo is the one who's married. MM1 is still in school. Did you hear that? Giving you a big welcome-come-back MM1 We really missed you. Happy Children's Day by the way."

