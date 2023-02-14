Female skit maker Ada Jesus also known as Nons Miraj has sparked reactions online with something she revealed about her relationship life during an interview

Ada Jesus was on Chude Jidenowo's show recently, where she spoke about the sexual controversy involving her, Ashmussy and Senator Dino Melaye

The actress also spoke about surviving sexual harassment and getting underpaid during her time in Nollywood

Nigerian female skit maker Chinonso Ukah, better known as Ada Jesus or Nons Miraj, has sparked a serious controversial conversation online after some comment she made during a recent interview went viral.

The actress and content creator revealed during her interview with Chude Jidenowo that she's never been served 'breakfast', which is a street parlance of never been through an heartbreak before.

Nons Miraj further noted that rather getting served breakfast she's the one that dishes it out. She also went on to brag that she's too much of a spec to wait around for any man or beg a man to stay in her life.

Ada also shared her reason for abandoning her acting career in Nollywood and instead chose to go into the skit making industry.

Watch excerpt Nons Miraj's interview with Chude:

See how netizens reacted to Nons Miraj's interview talking about her relationship scandal with Dino Melaye

@hugh_finnerty:

"I really wish you were able to be your true self, Chude. My thoughts are with you and your path.. I hope it gets smoother."

@olatunji_2099:

"If you want to make money in the Entertainment Industry, be ready to face so much haters. If Ada Jesus is broke , who will feed her. She sha didn’t steal."

@deospeaks:

"I loveeeeeeee her energy She is definitely going places ❤️ well done."

@dear_maggy:

"That her friend has been hustling making noise on IG since forever... she used to lament on how it's hard if you arent a known face... I saw her growth. Whichever way they are making money now is not my business.. but I know they hustled to get whatever fame they are enjoying now..."

@thezika1:

"Your interview don ginger me oo. More love."

@jessylove_220:

"Ada Jesus na really riot I love her nothing will change that."

@5kringsng:

"Please just show me the secret of how you bought a 40 million car."

