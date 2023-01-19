Nigerian influencers Ashmusy and Nons Miraj want Nigerians to get the full details of what might have happened in Nedu Wazobia’s hotel gist

Recall that Nedu Wazobia recently opened up about how he walked in on two famous female celebrities sleeping with his rich friend

Netizens are reacting differently to the video of the two heavily bodied women fighting in effect to the hotel story

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian social media influencers Ashmusy and Nons Miraj have gone on to show fans what seems to be the reality of Nedu’s hotel trend.

Remember, Nedu recently revealed how he walked in on two famous female celebrities sleeping with his wealthy friend at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Nigerian influencers Ashmusy and Nons Miraj Credit: @ashmusy, @nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

The two internet creators have gone on to demonstrate what could have been the actual situation of those two female celebrities Nedu spoke about.

Ashmusy and Nons Miraj were in a clip where they both engaged in a fight over not locking the alleged hotel door Nedu mentioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the video of Ashmusy and Nons Miraj fighting

Netizens react to the video of Ashmusy and Nons Miraj

so_narie:

"But Nedu didn’t mention any names naa why are y’all attacked?"

jeffryprettypretty:

"Both of you should keep deceiving yourself."

ejike_amandianeze:

"But nedu no mention anybody name that means you guys."

vivianwilliams334:

" Trying to deceive us or wot ?"

ovaracollins:

"Na because Dino give you PDP money take do yansh that's why e No come well com look like fufu."

justinebridget:

"If guilty conscience was a person. Nedu mention una name?????? Stop dragging him joor. 3som ambassador."

doro_interiors:

"By these comments,you go know say most Nigerians just dey angry if u dey successful.the country is filled with envy and jealousy. "

sarah_oyinadeart:

"Hilton hotel room dey opened just dey play gistlover followers dey more gullible than the gist lover it sef , we beautify spaces with Art."

BBNaija Tochi stirs hilarious reactions with Nedu's hotel trend

Big Brother Naija Tochi capitalised on the Nedu Wazobia trend and prompted amusing reactions from netizens.

Tochi took to social emdia to make a statement about Nedu's hotel trend

The reality TV star advised his fans to check their doors before going to bed in order to avoid Nedu from batching into them.

Source: Legit.ng