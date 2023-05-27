Nigerian ace footballer Kanu Nwankwo celebrated his wife, Amara, as she turned a year older with a romantic message for her

The veteran gushed over his young woman’s beauty as he appreciated him for being supportive of him and his foundation all these years

Kanu also complimented Amara and stated that his family members adore her, calling her a "one in a million"

Former Nigerian international Kanu Nwankwo has lavished admiration on his wife Amara as she celebrates another year.

Amara was just 18 when she married the former Arsenal player in 2004, and they have since become the best of lovers.

Kanu Nwankwo celebrates wife Amara's birthday on May 27 Credit: @kingkanu4

Source: Instagram

Kanu quickly turned to Instagram to write a romantic greeting to his happy wife. He stated:

"Happy birthday, my love, my everything, and God’s blessings and protection on and I wish you the best life can offer and many more years and good health. You are one in a million and a gift from God. Thanks for all your support for the Kanu Heart Foundation, all you have done for Kanu’s family, and your positive vibes to the world. Thanks, and God bless you."

Amara reacted to her husband’s post with a warm response from her heart, saying:

"Thank you, my King K., More grace and more love, @kingkanu4 ❤️❤️❤️."

Internet users react to Kanu Nwankwo’s birthday message to wife

fowizle_cubana:

"King K . Happy birthday to your Lolo, long life and prosperity ✨️ ."

kk.ng1:

"Happy birthday ma’am many more years with Good health of mind and body."

olaakerele:

"Happy birthday, long life and prosperity. Congratulations."

Video of Kanu Nwankwo praising Bola Ahmed Tinubu will melt your hear

Legit.ng had also reported that Kanu revealed that Bola Tinubu's helped him kick start his Heart Foundation by donating a huge sum of money.

The former Super Eagles striker disclosed this on Saturday, March 19, 2022, when he and other ex-internationals visited Tinubu to congratulate him on his 70th birthday which comes up on March 29.

Other players at the event include former goalkeepers, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu and Dosu Joseph; former captain, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha; and defenders Taribo West and Uche Okechukwu.

Source: Legit.ng