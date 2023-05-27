Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti recalled some of his experiences following his detention by the Nigerian Police Force for attacking a police officer

Seun Kuti was arrested on the orders of the Yaba Chief Magistrate Court at, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, for attacking a police officer in a viral video

Few days after his release, Kuti shared his prison experience, describing how he was forced to sit on a hard, cold floor while in his cell and comparing it to chilling with politicians

Afrobeat star Seun Kuti has reflected on the time he spent with several convicts while being imprisoned by the police for slapping a security official at Lagos' Third Mainland Bridge.

The musician is presently in Zurich, Switzerland, kicking off his Europe tour despite his continuing police investigation.

Pictures of Seun Kuti

Source: Instagram

Reflecting on his experience with convicts, Seun Kuti claimed that being on the cold floor with inmates is preferable to being in the devil's home with prisoners.

He wrote:

"Dem put me for hard cold floor, in the midst of prisoners, still better than sitting in the devil's house with politicians."

See his post below

Internet users react to Seun Kuti’s post

tosinjuls:

"Inspiration for the next music ."

elshaddai_elohim121:

"Seun Mandela the freedom fighter."

kins4real:

"That was avoidable if he had addressed the matter in a different way…… Anyways thank God you’re out alive and well."

topman_tech:

"Seun is a smart man. Freedom fighter but alot of nigerians love their oppr.essors. Seun pls dont stress yourself for them."

adelakuntufayl:

"Oga, whatever happens in the prison stays in the prison. May we not have any experience that will send us to prison. "

Source: Legit.ng