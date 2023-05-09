Rapper Blaqbonez seems to have given love a chance, as he recently shared a lovely picture of him and a lad

While the rapper didn't reveal if the lady was his girlfriend, they, however, struck a cute pose like lovers

The photo has since triggered reactions from many of the rapper's followers, as many claimed he advised them wrongly about love

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has left many talking over a photo of him and a lady, who many of his fans and followers have assumed to be his girlfriend.

The picture showed Blaqbonez and the unidentified lady striking a pose like lovers.

Blaqbonez strikes a loved-up pose with a lady. Credit: @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the rapper took to his caption to add a kiss emoji.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fans react to Blaqbonez's picture

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many knocked Blaqbonez for advising them wrongly about love through his songs

See some of their comments below:

official_jet_studio:

"After all the hearts you break for Uni."

youcancallmeten:

"Love is a beautiful thing Sha. Happy for you."

walethewavel:

"Hope say you never find love Pastor Blaqbonez."

dc_raph7:

"So you get love,…You don make me go brake up with my girl ."

harteezofficial:

"Hope it’s not what I’m thinking pastor?"

neo_akpofure:

"Apostle don fall in love oh."

max___gram:

"No be today our leaders start to fail us ."

broda_tush:

"This one don forgive you Bonez? Ahbi she no follow for the hearts wey you break for Lekki ? ❤️."

king_chooper:

"I felt there is no one person for ya U don mk us believe rubish come leave us."

arizonah07:

"Shey you talk say make we no fall in love Emeka ."

kingcarteriv_:

"Apostle don lead men astray come later follow Às wey them serve for tray go Àsstray ."

this_dayz:

"Your ways are full of deceit"

Blaqbonez shares an audio Portable Zazu sent to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Blaqbonez stirred reactions with a post he shared about singer Portable, after his arrest.

Blaqbonez, while reacting to Portable’s arrest on Twitter, shared his last chat with the Zazu crooner days before his arrest.

In the audio, Portable expressed his desire for a music collaboration with Blaqbonez, who acceded to his request.

Source: Legit.ng