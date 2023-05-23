Nigerian media personality and former Big Brother Titans housemate, Jenni O, has stated that Afrobeats singer Wizkid is not the greatest lyricist

Jeni made this claim on the most recent edition of her podcast, Jenni Speaks, which had singer Praiz as a guest

The OAP supported her assertion that the singer lacked lyrical substance by citing his two most recent albums, More Love, Less Ego, and Made in Lagos

Nigerian media personality and former Big Brother Titans housemate, Jenni O, stated that Wizkid is not the finest lyricist.

The OAP used his past two albums, Made in Lagos and More Love, Less Ego, to support her claim that the singer lacked lyrical depth.

Pictures of Wizkid and BBTitans Jenni Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @thejennio

Source: Instagram

This was said on the most recent edition of her podcast, Jenni Speaks, which had singer Praiz as a guest.

Jenni O stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Wizkid is not a lyrist. Lyrically, he is not the best. What I’m saying is look at the ‘Made In Lagos’ and ‘More Love, Less Ego’, the album he just dropped. I’m not even going back to times of the first album he dropped. I’m really looking at these [last] two projects. And I feel like these projects, Wiz was giving us what he wanted to hear."

Watch her video below:

Internet users react to Jenni O's assertions

king_j_o_n_e_s:

"This one reach to laugh…. Wizkid everyone knowsssssssss small letter jenny o…… we know her not ."

notinyourimagination:

"You carry person wey no even fit win for bbn come dey give opinion about person wey dey win for him own field."

iamitohan_p:

"Mtcheeeewwww……. That mic wey una dey put for face go soon make una chop beating ."

remiasher:

"She didn’t even use the rifht wird. Wizkid has no lyrics. He Dey repeat words . Too much nonsense."

_iamsheila__:

"But superstar album didn’t make it to d global stage like made in Lagos did,that’s growth..the kinda music depends on the era it’s being released..man is making his money and name regardless,and that’s what matters d rest no concern me..BIG WIZ for a reason."

Being human is so stressful - BBNaija's Doyin laments

BBNaija Level Up star, Doyin, trended on social media over a post where she complained about the downside of being human.

The reality show star took to her official Twitter page to bare her mind as she lamented about how being human is tough.

Not stopping there, Doyin went ahead to add that she wished she had come to the world as a nylon bag instead.

Source: Legit.ng