Highly celebrated singer Davido made a shocking revelation about how he uses his fanbase, 30 billion gang

The Timeless crooner was granting an interview abroad when he disclosed that he sent his fanbase to deal with a lady online

Davido mentioned that the young lady was an industry promoter who claimed not to have known him before

Nigerian superstar Davido recently gave netizens a new discussion topic as he revealed what he did to a female promoter who claimed not to know him.

In an interview with Real Radio, the Timeless singer mentioned that he met a young lady in the industry who claimed that she didn’t know who he was.

Davido, however, disclosed that he had to reach out to his 30BG fans as they went to the woman’s social media handle to blast her with over 8,000 comments.

He stated:

"There is this lady who told me she doesn’t know me. I called my fan club and told them to fck her IG up."

The singer later explained that the woman in question reached out to him to apologise for the statement she made earlier after receiving tonnes of trolls from the 30BG club.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Davido’s video

emperor_olatunde:

"Mumu people keep saying na cruise but if na Wizkid of this kind thing which I know he can’t you will say the guy is wicked Ori yin ti Buru."

otfvon77:

"Man is evil if he can’t use you he will block you and chase you away, ask lil fresh."

prudy_amy:

"Admitting to bullying someone, lowest of the low. Say no to cyber bullying. Love and light. Be kind always."

mario_kane_:

"Ev!l guy na mumu people they think say U Dey good . This one pass crusie."

Davido reveals inspiration behind Timeless album cover art

Nigerian singer Davido loved his son Ifeanyi, and his death last year was a huge blow to him.

On March 31, the DMW boss released a new album Timeless, still trending on the charts, and he explained the inspiration behind the album cover art.

Davido disclosed that his late son loved nature and trees, and his best animal was the Elephant, which birthed the cover art.

