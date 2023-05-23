Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her entire household celebrated the second birthday of her adopted daughter, Adepa, in a lovely way

A birthday cake was cut, and the celebrant fed everyone, which melted many hearts of social media users

Netizens talked about how Adepa is growing up in such a lovely home, as others filled the comment section with beautiful messages and birthday wishes

Talented Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated the second birthday of her adopted daughter, Adepa, beautifully.

Nana Ama McBrown and family celebrate Adepa's second birthday.

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown and household celebrate adopted daughter

The little princess turned two on May 21, 2023. To mark her special day, Nana Ama McBrown had a private birthday celebration for her.

The entire household gathered around to cut the cake with Adepa. Wearing her yellow glasses with dark lenses, she was joined by the actress and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, in putting off the lighted cake candles.

After that, they cut the cake, and the whole household stood behind the birthday girl, beaming with smiles as they stretched their arms towards it.

Afterwards, the Onus Showtime host encouraged her second daughter to feed everyone in the house some of her birthday cake, which she did.

Below is an adorable video of the celebration of Adepa.

Ghanaians join McBrown in celebrating Adepa as she turned two

Many lovely messages poured in for Adepa as she marked her second birthday with her new family.

Many admired how beautifully McBrown and the rest of the family celebrated her and how happy Baby Maxin was in the family video.

Mrs.Opoku# remarked:

Nana bcos of the good things you have been doing for others very soon the good Lord is going to bless u again with twins.

Adjua Sarpong said:

The way Maxin is smiling

grace Owusuaa commented:

her husband is very. supportive

Adwenpa Henmaa wrote:

Is the spectacle also from Hisense anaa Happy birthday princess

Graceland

And why am I smiling like mumu

Eva Fokuo660 added:

happy birthday to her God richly bless you and your husband

Leobeck1 stated:

so beautiful , Nana God bless you for her life

clissypick1❤️said:

aww...... May God bless you, bless you till there's no more.....@iamamamcbrowngh

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts airconditioned room filled with shoes

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is one of the wealthiest actresses in Ghana and does not hesitate to show her luxurious lifestyle whenever she gets the chance.

In a video she shared on social media, the actress showed off her large collection of shoes, leaving folks drooling as they marvelled at the expensive-looking collection.

In the video, McBrown danced in her flamboyant air-conditioned shoe room. The actress joyously sang and moved her body to Dunsin Oyekan's The Anthem.

Source: YEN.com.gh