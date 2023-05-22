Nadia Nakai celebrated her first birthday without her late boyfriend AKA and received a touching tribute from his mother and daughter

Kairo Forbes presented Nadia with flowers in a heartwarming gesture of love and support and the video was shared online

Fans showed overwhelming support and love for Nadia and the strong bond between her and AKA's family

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nadia Nakai celebrated her first birthday without AKA and the rapper was gifted flowers by AKA's daughter, Kairo Forbes. Images: @nadianakai @kairo.forbes

Source: UGC

Young, Famous and African star, Nadia Nakai celebrated her first birthday without her late boyfriend, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, by her side. The occasion was marked by a heartwarming gesture from AKA's mother, Lynn, who shared a touching video on her Instagram page.

Kairo Forbes presented Nadia with a bouquet of flowers on her birthday

In the video, Lynn captured a beautiful moment between Nadia and Kairo, Lynn's granddaughter.

Kairo presented Nadia with a bouquet of flowers, symbolising love and support during this challenging time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The gesture demonstrated the bond that has formed between the two families, even in the face of tragedy.

Lynn posted the video alongside a sweet tribute message on Insta, captioned:

"Happy birthday @nadianakai You are one of the most beautiful humans I know and your light radiates from within. Thank you for being you. You are a blessing and it is an honour to know you. Keep on shining your light into the world. I wish you endless blessings, love and joy. You deserve only the best and it will come to you in ways you cannot begin to imagine. We love you ❤️"

Fans show overwhelming support for Nadia Nakai and her bond with AKA's family

The moving gesture was enjoyed by a lot of fans, who rushed in to comment. Many wished the Naaa Meaan rapper a happy birthday and peace as she grieves her late boyfriend.

@nqozi_lups said:

"Happy bornday Nads, the way I love you ingathi ndiyakwazi."

@brownskin_choc said:

"Awwww man ❤️"

@maternity_dresses_za

"❤️❤️❤️ Lovely."

@roxy678923 said:

"Happy birthday, beautiful Nadia Nakai. May God bless you abundantly and May God bless you with all your heart's desires."

@ories_91 said:

"Aww... This is so sweet... I'm crying. Happy birthday, Bragga @nadianakai and thanks for the beautiful gesture, Mommy @lynnforbesza."

@neoselloo said:

"This is so healthy, I love love it, the support she gets from the Forbes, ugh!"

@zeet_garane commented:

"The special bond between Nadia and Kairo is too strong and somehow they find comfort in each other ❤️❤️❤️"

@kaymonto said:

"@lynnforbesza You're one of a kind, they don't make them like you no more. May God bless you abundantly. @nadianakai HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

Nadia Nakai And DJ Zinhle spend time with the Forbes family

South African rapper Nadia Nakai and house producer, DJ Zinhle took time out to spend with the family of slain rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Taking to social media, the media personalities posted snaps of their day with the Forbes family, including AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo.

Nakai, the deceased's girlfriend, posted pictures of the families' day out alongside AKA's parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes.

Source: Briefly.co.za