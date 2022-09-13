Veteran actress Nana Ama McBrown has captured the attention of Ghanaians on social media after she shared a video of her airconditioned shoe room

In the video, Nana Ama danced joyously in the room filled with multiple designer footwear and heels

The video sparked reactions amongst netizens, with some admiring Nana Ama's opulent lifestyle while others felt it was an unnecessary show-off

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is one of the wealthiest actresses in Ghana and does not hesitate to show her luxurious lifestyle whenever he gets the chance.

In a new video she shared on social media, the actress showed off her large collection of shoes, leaving folks drooling as they marvelled at the expensive-looking collection.

Nana Ama McBrown photos Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: UGC

In the video, McBrown danced in her flamboyant air-conditioned shoe room. The actress joyously sang and moved her body to Dunsin Oyekan's The Anthem.

The video sparked reactions on social media as the video was on the lips of many netizens. Some were impressed with the collection, whiles others felt it was an unnecessary show of wealth.

McBrown Sparks Reactions

joycebatounye was overwhelmed:

Mummy your shoes too dey enjoy air condition, myself I don't have, oh my God

Priscilla ❤️❤️ said:

I ve watch like 5,000 times and still counting wow love u mom ❤️❤️

teenns_arena was impressed by what she saw:

Empress lemme ask a question real quick, all those shoes and sandals belong to you? Lol

kentenit also reacted:

❤️ Awesome. Loving ya choreograph..... Amazing shoe collection btw. Best wishes

tina.cudjoe.5 was in shock:

Please the shoes nu are they for sale?

iam_livin1 also commented:

Life is how you perceive it. I like the way you are coping with life, you make things happen the way you want and that's self-fulfilling.

