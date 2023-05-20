A lot of drama followed Saint Obi's death from his colleagues, his family and his in-laws

There were claims that the actor's marriage contributed largely to his untimely death as he kept to himself

A blog has shared a post allegedly from Saint Obi's family, debunking claims that he kept his colleague away from his family

Saint Obi's family has been working hard to change the narrative surrounding the late actor's death.

Journalist Zik Zulu Okafor and filmmaker Zeb Ejiro revealed that Obi died a sad, frustrated and lonely man maltreated by his rich wife and her family.

Saint Obi's family shares photos of him with colleagues Photo credit: @georgina_chigozie_onuoha2

Source: Instagram

In a statement to a blogger, Saint Obi's family has debunked claims that his friends didn't show up for his children's naming ceremony or child dedication.

In the photos shared, veteran actors Segun Arinze, Kate Henshaw and Stephanie Linus were seen with the actor and one of his three children as a baby.

The statement is meant to cancel the claim that Obi shut out his colleagues shortly after he got married.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the new update

nnenna_aldo:

"A man just died, and you left all medical reasons to blame it on his ex wife? And even lied on top? Must women be blamed for men’s death? Yes they are separated and had children together, but isn’t that the case for many couples who are no longer together? Why must we tie his death on a woman’s head? Smh ‍♀️"

db_naturals_:

"His friends coming to drag his wife into his demise wasn’t even necessary. Please let the dead rip and let his family mourn in peace "

damilola_a_:

"Can they just allow him rest at this point?? It’s tiring."

gifteduju:

"Can you all allow this legend to rest in peace?"

mrsdebs_:

"Why is the family trying so hard to debunk?"

pretti.isa_icy:

"Where waz his friends when he was sick? fake friends."

ghadwithus:

"Just 2008?? Then clearly there’s some truth to the allegations!"

oluwa_naz_j:

"His Wife Frustrated him to Death !!! That’s a Fact."

juposh_nature_secret:

"Lol. Damage control. A recent picture of last year could have been more convincing. Let the dead rest."

Saint Obi's family denies claims that he suffered in his marriage

The family of late Nollywood star actor Mr. Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, responded to the news that made the rounds about his marriage.

In a statement signed by the actor's two elder sisters on behalf of their family, they emphasised that some of the articles about Obi were untrue and should be stopped immediately to avoid misinformation.

They claimed that the information provided by one Mr. Zik Zulu Okafor regarding the passing of our son, Mr Obinna Nwafor, better known as Saint Obi, and the critical commentary that has followed on the majority of social media platforms that has unfairly and maliciously portrayed his wife are completely untrue.

Source: Legit.ng