Five months into the year, Nigerians are praying against any form of death in the entertainment industry.

Nollywood has been the worst hit this year, with major tragic deaths occurring in May.

Nollywood stars, Murphy Afolabi and Saint Obi, passed away in May Photo credit: @murphyafolabi20/@georgina_chigozie_onuona2/@famztarz

Source: Instagram

Three veteran actors died in about two weeks, leaving their colleagues and fans heartbroken and shocked.

The death of some of these celebrities stirred controversies and birthed conversations without clarification.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of stars Nollywood has lost this month.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

1. Saint Obi's death

The veteran Nollywood star passed away earlier this month, throwing his colleagues and other Nigerians into deep sorrow.

Hearts broke for Obi when a journalist revealed that he suffered greatly at the hands of his wife and her family and died a broke and lonely man.

Things took another turn when Saint Obi's wife's cousin revealed that he was the abuser, not the victim.

2. Murphy Afolabi's death

Murphy Afolabi passed away on May 14, and he was buried the next day in his uncompleted house in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

The actor reportedly slumped in his bathroom, and the statement from his friends revealed that he had been previously sick.

Currently, there is drama on social media over how Afolabi was buried, as some people believe he was more of a traditionalist than a Muslim.

3. Adedigba Mukaila's death

The veteran Yoruba star popularly known as Alafin Oro and for his role in movies as a herbalist also passed away.

The cause of his death was not disclosed, but Nigerians mourned the actor and prayed for his soul.

Alafin Oro passed away on May 13, a day before his younger colleague Murphy Afolabi died.

4. Wasiu Adegbenro

Wasiu Adegbenro was a soundman popular among celebrities, and just a day after Murphy Afolabi's death, he passed away.

Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, was one of the many Yoruba movie stars who mourned the late Adegbenro.

The soundman's death got netizens suggesting the movie industry needed prayers.

Ayo Olaiya weeps bitterly as he loses brother a day after Murphy Afolabi’s death

The month of May has dealt a huge blow to Yoruba actor Ayo Olaiya who lost his beloved elder brother hours after his colleague Murphy Afolabi died.

Announcing the tragic news on his page, Olaiya shared a video of himself weeping bitterly over the painful loss.

In the caption that accompanied the video, the movie star cried out over the fact that death had taken again from him.

Source: Legit.ng