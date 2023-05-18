The viral story of a young, challenged girl impregnated by a 45-year-old man has caught the attention of singer Paul Okoye

The young girl's plight was amplified by a young man who solicits help for the less privileged

In a video sighted online, Okoye, who is currently in the US, sent the family money and bags of clothes for the young girl

Shortly after a young man Lord Zeus took to social media to amplify the story of a young girl impregnated by a 45-year-old man, singer Paul Okoye swung into action.

Saddened over the challenged 14-year-old girl's plight, the singer sent her huge bags of clothes after getting off an emotional call with Lord Zeus.

Paul Okoye helped a young girl who became a single mum.

Source: Instagram

Beyond that, in the video, Lord Zeus also gave the girl's mother bundles of money, and she exclaimed before bursting into tears.

Lord Zeus wrote:

"These gift items came from Rude Boy, it was sent all the way from United States, he called and was visibly crying. That wasn’t all Praise God got, we only begged Lord Zeus’ family for N258,000 to take care of her but we got contributions to the tune of a mammoth N2,000,000!!, (Yes, two million you read it right). Isn’t it ridiculous?"

Lord Zeus explained the young girl's plight and the steps taken to help give her a better life with her son.

"This girl you are seeing here got pregnant by a 45 years old man and she has been in the hospital for 4 months now and the man that did this ran away since then till now, this girl of 14years and her child needs urgent help and justice as well, she’s at royal hospital eke nkpor anambra state.. How did we get here Biko nu? Just look at this little girl and what she has been through for 9months and the family of the man isn’t even helping her."

Netizens react to Paul Okoye's gesture

kh_alifa222:

"Now they will be thanking Rude boy and not God who provided for both rude boy and who is concerned. When you do thy alms don’t let your left hand know what your right hand does!"

hairpalaces:

"We want to see the man's picture , you people should stop hiding people like this , so that people around him can protect their children around him"

omabarbie1:

"We have love in this country na only our leaders be our problem."

jerryluck_:

"Chai this is emotional . May God bless every helpers. CHIMAMANDA . Sure your God will never fail."

obumoflagos:

"Poverty na bad thing , see how scared she was as she saw the money . God bless you Zeus and Rudeboy."

thefabricplace_ng:

"@iamkingrudy You will never know sorrow all the days of your life in Jesus name.God bless u for your kind act.May God bless every genuine giver out there in Jesus mighty name "

