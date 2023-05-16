The Hilda Baci Cookathon has pleaded with anxious Nigerians to wait patiently as the Guinness World Records verifies her record

This is coming after the world record body released a fresh statement, saying it looks forward to receiving evidence from Baci

In a tweet on Tuesday, May 16, Hilda said the team is working tirelessly to upload the evidence to the body for verification

Anxious Nigerians have been asked to be patient as the evidence for the 100-hour cooking marathon by Hilda Baci is uploaded.

The Hilda Baci Cookathon released a statement on Twitter asking Nigerians to wait patiently.

Hilda Baci says she is uploading evidence of her 100 hours cookathon. Photo credit: Hilda Baci and Guinness Word Records.

This is coming after the Guinness World Records released a fresh statement on Tuesday, May 16, saying it is looking forward to receiving the evidence.

The body said:

"A Nigerian chef has been cooking up a storm in her kitchen in the hopes of landing a world record.

“We are aware of the record attempt and are looking forward to receiving the evidence for our Records Management Team to review before we can confirm the record is official.”

Shortly after, the Hilda Baci Cookathon appealed for calm as some Nigerians on social media were asking how soon the verification would be completed.

The tweet reads:

"Hi everyone, thank you for all the love so far. We’re working on uploading the evidence for review. Please be patient.

"We would like to let you know that we have not received the award yet and we are currently working on uploading our evidence."

Only the Guinness World Record can confirm if Hilda has broken the world record for the longest cooking marathon after a review of the submitted evidence.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

@Onyeani_Kalu

Your welcome . We are proud of you, hopefully all slay queens will learn from you and get focused on their dreams instead of depending on men for their existence. Thank you Hilda Baci, you are blessed for the best."

@ChidiNwatu said:

"You're a record-breaker, and It’s already official for us."

