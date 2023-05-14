Brand influencer, Sophia Momodu, has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter Imade on her birthday

Imade who turned 8 on Sunday, May 14, is Sophia's first and only child with singer Davido

Just like he did with Hailey, the super star singer has not publicly celebrated Imade on social media

Sophia Momodu is a proud mum is continues to be thankful for the gift of her daughter, Imade, regardless of the shaky relationship she has with Davido.

Sunday, May 14 marked the 8th birthday of Imade who is the product of the relationship between the seemingly estranged co-parents.

Photos of Sophia and Imade Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia took to her Instagram page to share some cute photos of Imade as well as a throwback photo from when she was pregnant with the little girl.

She captioned:

"It’s my daughter’s 8th time around the sun.. It’s also Mother’s Day today & I couldn’t be more thankful. God has been too faithful too fail. Happy Birthday Imade! I love you so much kiddo."

Check out her post below:

Source: Legit.ng