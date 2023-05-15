Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Burna Boy shows once again why he is indeed the full embodiment of the Mama's Boy tag

The singer, in a cute way, celebrated May 14th, Mother's Day, with a sweet childhood snap of his mum carrying him on her lap as a baby

It is no secret that Burna Boy's mum is his manager and probably his biggest fan, and she is usually regarded as the force behind his push to make his music a global phenomenon

An old photo shared on Instagram by ace Nigerian Afrobeat star Burna Boy of his mum, Bose Ogulu and himself as a child has sparked reactions online.

The viral photos were shared online by Burna Boy to celebrate his mum on Mother's Day. The singer, who shares quite a unique bond with his mother, added a couple of rose flowers emoji to his clip to show just how dear she is to him.

Singer Burna Boy stirs emotions online with cute throwback photos of his mum, which he shared to celebrate Mother's day. Photo credit: @burnanoygram

Bose Ogulu has been Burna Boy's music, brand and boss lady of his record label, Spaceship. She is hugely respected within the music industry for her strong will and unwavering desire to promote African culture and music through Afrobeat.

See the photos posted by Burna Boy of himself as a baby with his mum:

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's photo with his mum as a child

@djmagicbeatz:

"Mama’s boy since day nothing."

@achiever9___:

"If nur be music, Burna supposed day thief, how can a child look so dangerous at young age ."

@phyn.olavish:

"See as Idan fin for throwback."

@anniejuucy:

" see the star bottle ."

@ajibola_aa:

"Happy Mother's day mama❤️ thanks for giving us fraudogwu."

@wasiu.bashiru.315:

"Mama odogwu no use am play."

@akani_jasper:

"You see the star bottle behind ....shine shine bobo of Nigeria."

@iamsamwhite648:

"This burna head no change since day 01."

@og.temitayo:

"Na from small @burnaboygram don get coconut head."

