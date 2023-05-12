Nigerian socialite and Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has now sent a strong warning to the music star

Taking to her Snapchat page, she shared a post where she threatened to ‘set it all on fire’, while daring the singer

Sophia’s new post came after Davido’s nonchalant reaction to her rant about financial abuse on social media

Popular Nigerian socialite, Sophia Momodu, has once again taken to social media to send a strong message to her baby daddy, Davido.

Mama Imade, as she is also called, did this shortly after Davido’s nonchalant reaction to her recent rant trended.

Recall that Sophia had taken to social media to blow hot about how men are financial bullies to their baby mamas.

Fans react as Sophia Momodu warns Davido, threatens to set it all on fire. Photos: @thesophiamomodu, @davido

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu dares Davido

Shortly after Davido’s reaction to her post trended, the mother of one shared another on her Snapchat page.

Sophia posted a video of two ladies having a conversation about how they do not care at all. Not stopping there, the Nigerian socialite accompanied the video with a caption where she threatened to ‘set it all on fire’.

She wrote:

“Don’t you dare cap or Imma set it all on fire.”

See a recording of her post below:

Netizens react as Sophia Momodu issues strong warning to Davido

As expected, Sophia’s post quickly became a trending topic on social media. Many netizens reacted to the exchange between her and the singer. Read some of their comments below:

purple_emoji_:

“She never talks, people troll her day in day out she never talks, let her talk now.”

titilayomi_ag:

“Pls set it on, social media has been boring.”

pretty_tonia1_:

“Na so so empty threats ‍♀️‍♂️‍♂️”

Agunaokechukwu:

“There's nothing to set on fire jare, madam face your business, take care of your daughter, if you feel you can't take care of the daughter send her to the father, stop stressing 001 he is unavailable.”

rosythrone:

“This is the Instagram I signed for! Sophia do it!! We're ready for dramas.”

splendstar:

“This is why davido loves Chioma more. No be say that girl never see shege but she understood ranting online won’t help or solve anything. This one de shout, tomorrow uncle dele go help am go apologize.”

sheilaokonkwo:

“So if she cast am now, sha u people will go and beat davido Abi,, when she was enjoying all the goods, we no hear anything, now davido is married, suddenly he is now a bad father,that doesn't take care of his children and responsible,she has be throwing shade since in almost all her post since davido married, so make she just tell us clear wetin they pain her, there is more to this.”

ladycherub:

“Sophia can’t you be like Chioma? Must you always drag your ex ???? If it didn’t work out,guy move on! You mustn’t turn enemies . Stop creating drama and talking in parables!”

fashion_magicblog:

“This girl minds her business alot maybe something went wrong and it pained her so much.”

serenity.jewelers:

“I think we really should allow this lady say her mind. For this once!”

Source: Legit.ng